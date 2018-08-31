Nissan recalls 166K vehicles for ignition-switch defect

Nissan

Nissan will recall 166,000 vehicles in the US and Canada over concerns about defective ignition switches. The recall affects 2017 and 2018 model-year versions of the Juke (which was discontinued after 2017), Frontier, Sentra, Versa, Versa Note, Micra (which is not sold in the US), NV, NV200 and NV Taxi, Nissan told Roadshow today in an emailed statement.

The recall issue only affects cars sold with a traditional key-in-switch ignition, not the push-button versions that are optional on most of the specified models. Over time, components inside the ignition switch can wear, causing "reduced durability." Coupled with excessive vibrations, the key could inadvertently bump from the "on" position while driving. Nissan's statement says the automaker isn't aware of any injuries due to this problem, but it's obviously rather dangerous for a car to shut off suddenly while in motion.

Nissan plans to inform owners about the recall this month so they can have the problem repaired for free at a dealership. Though serious, this recall is, fortunately, relatively small compared to the similar problem General Motors had in 2014 with defective ignition switches that would turn off while owners were driving.