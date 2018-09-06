Nissan, EVgo complete EV fast-charge corridor between Boston, DC

Enlarge Image Nissan

The more EV chargers there are on the road, the more likely people are to eschew range anxiety and consider an electric car. That's why it's a good thing that Nissan and EVgo just completed a fast-charging corridor between two major cities on the eastern seaboard.

Nissan and EVgo announced today that the two have finished connecting Boston and Washington, DC with a series of EV fast charging stations along the I-95 corridor. The 500-mile span now features nine separate DC Fast Charging-capable stations. The chargers aren't on the shoulder of the highway, though -- they might require a driver to venture slightly off the highway, but they were installed with the Boston-DC trip in mind.

Each of the nine stations carries at least four chargers. Its 50-kW output is less than half the power of a Tesla Supercharger, but it's enough to add 80 percent of a Nissan Leaf's battery capacity in 30 to 40 minutes, which is enough time for a driver to stretch their legs, grab a coffee or catch up on emails. Better yet, the stations were built with a 150-kW power upgrade in mind, so they're future-proofed to some degree.

The charging stations won't be exclusive to Nissan vehicles, either. They have both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs, which means nearly every EV on the road will be able to charge at these stations. This is the opposite of Tesla's Supercharger system, which is available only to Tesla vehicles. You'll have to sign up and pay for the electricity you use, of course -- these corridors aren't free-meal distributors -- but that's easy enough.

"This charging route along one of the most heavily populated areas of the country further demonstrates our commitment to the mass implementation and future development of easily accessible EV technology and will foster EV travel up and down the Northeastern coast of the United States," said Brian Maragno, director of EV sales and marketing for Nissan, in a statement.