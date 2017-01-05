Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's CES 2017 Keynote: Watch live at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Not every automaker appearance at CES 2017 comes with a flashy concept car or something equally grandiose. Carlos Ghosn, Renault-Nissan Alliance CEO, is set to give a keynote speech that might lack a concept car, but it's sure to be plenty interesting nevertheless.

Ghosn's keynote speech kicks off on January 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. As with the other keynote speeches, Ghosn is sure to offer up insights about the industry. Considering he's running two very large automakers (three, if you count Mitsubishi, which just entered the Alliance), he's probably got plenty to talk about.

Be sure to stick around Roadshow (and the rest of CNET) for our complete CES 2017 coverage.