New motorcycle technology provides AI-driven protection for riders

Active safety technology and driver-assist features continue to spread across the automotive industry. It's more likely than not that a new car sitting at a dealership features a grouping of technology as standard. However, motorcycles are a different story, and while aftermarket solutions exist to keep riders safer, RideVision hopes its technology is a game-changer.

The Israel-based company announced Monday its "collision aversion technology," which brings a lot of familiar features found in new cars to a motorcycle in one tidy package. Alerts come via mirror-mounted LEDs and two wide-angle cameras installed at the front and rear. Together, they provide warnings for riders if a vehicle sits in their blind spot, forward collision warning, safe distance measurements and a notification for dangerous overtakes. The whole idea is to make the concept as low-key as possible for riders so they don't detract from the riding experience. But flashing LED lights will surely get riders attention when it's important.

Perhaps most impressive is the AI-driven functions that calculate the forward collision alerts. The technology takes road conditions, speed and the time to impact into account before it alerts riders of the possibility. Nevertheless, riders need to stay vigilant because no technology in the world today can keep other motorists from doing the wrong thing at the wrong time.

RideVision is on sale now but the company requires you to sign up before it connects you with a retailer and the upfront cost is $360. Then, to use data collected during rides, it's another $20 a month to use the associated smartphone app. The company plans to add more features to its app in the near future to sweeten the deal.