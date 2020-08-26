  • 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan
This is the Royal Enfield Himalayan!

It's the iconic brand's entry into the world of adventure bikes, with a 21-inch front tire and generous suspension on both ends.

Also generous is the crash protection, which will make you feel good about really hustling this bike around when the asphalt ends.

Another thing that will make you feel good is the price: just $4,999.

Power comes from a tiny, 411-cc, single-cylinder engine making a mere 24.5 horsepower.

Yeah, that power's barely enough for one rider, never mind two, but there's a pillion perch and pegs back there if you're so inclined.

The tiny, single-sided exhaust sounds appropriately snorty.

Gauges and switchgear are basic, but functional.

The front brakes, however, could do with more bite.

Overall it's an amazing package for such a price, and an excellent choice if you're thinking about adding an M to your driver's license.

Keep going for more photos of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan brings big value to adventure

