New Mitsubishi Outlander will sell alongside old plug-in model, here's why

Tuesday brought us the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, and it looks pretty great, if you ask me. Strangely missing from the reveal, however, was any news on a new Outlander plug-in hybrid. What's the deal? Well, the current Outlander PHEV isn't going away just yet.

While Mitsubishi remains hard at work engineering a new Outlander plug-in based on the new-generation model revealed today, it wants to ensure there's still an electrified option for customers in the meantime. That means the old Outlander PHEV will remain on sale alongside the 2022 Outlander with its base 2.5-liter inline-four engine. It might be a tough sell considering the new Outlander looks leaps and bounds better than the outgoing model, but if you really want an affordable plug-in hybrid SUV, the Outlander PHEV remains.

As for when we'll see a new Outlander PHEV, it's not clear yet. Mitsubishi wasn't ready to give us a firm timeframe, but a year seems reasonable. That gives the new model time to make an impression on buyers before the PHEV. The plug-in SUV likely won't outsell its internal-combustion-powered counterpart anyway, but Mitsu is firm on the fact the new Outlander is a flagship for the brand. With such a title comes the ability to introduce the latest and greatest from the company, which will likely include a revamped hybrid powertrain. Hopefully, it boasts respectable range because a PHEV remains an attractive happy medium for those not quite ready to take the plunge with an EV.