2022 Mitsubishi Outlander looks like a serious CR-V, RAV4 challenger

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is ready to rock and roll.
Clearly, it's a statement to show the brand is alive and well.
It also happens to look really great.
The Engelberg Tourer concept previewed the SUV and kept a lot of its handsome looks.
That includes the "Dynamic Shield" fascia.
This is the only compact SUV that comes with three rows of seats.
This model shows off 20-inch wheels, but 18-inch wheels are standard.
Expect a sportier feel from the drive.
The 2022 Outlander goes on sale this April.
