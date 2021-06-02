New Lexus NX previewed ahead of June 11 reveal

Lexus

Today brought loads of new Toyotas. Next week, we'll get at least one new vehicle from the company's luxury division, Lexus. On Wednesday, Lexus teased the new NX SUV and said we'll get to see the full thing on June 11. That's cool, but we already saw it when Lexus mistakenly uploaded a video of the luxury SUV to YouTube this past February. Inside, outside -- all of it.

Still, we'll get more specs and details, and we'll see the SUV in high definition rather than lower-resolution shots. The upcoming NX's looks, overall, are an evolution of the existing design, with no giant changes outside. The front clip sports a massive spindle grille and the headlights lose the Nike swoosh-like LED accent. The rear adopts a light bar as part of the taillight treatment, and overall, the body appears more chiseled than before. This sole teaser Lexus supplied previews the rear, but like I said, we already saw it all, so it's not much of a surprise.

The most exciting part of the new SUV is the totally redesigned interior, which among many things, ditches the track pad. Instead, a big touchscreen sits to the right of the driver with some physical knobs and buttons below it. The NX definitely still rocks its cockpit-like feel with a redesigned steering wheel and a digital gauge cluster ahead of the driver. In all, it so far feels like a proper upgrade for the compact luxury SUV.

We'll bring you all the details on the new NX when Lexus lifts the lid on the SUV in just a week and a half.