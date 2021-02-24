2022 Lexus NX crossover leaked in official video

Lexus quickly took the video down, but we've got screenshots.
Lexus accidentally posted a YouTube video revealing the new NX crossover before its official debut.
The 2022 NX looks larger and sleeker than the outgoing model.
Lexus finally ditched the awful touchpad for a new touchscreen system.
The attractive interior has other new tech like a digital gauge cluster.
The upscale interior also has a redesigned shifter and interesting trim pieces.
The new NX will ride on Toyota's new modular TNGA platform.
The leaked video confirms both an NX 350h hybrid and an NX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid.
The 2022 NX should debut in the next few weeks.
Keep swiping to see more of the new Lexus NX.
