2022 Lexus NX crossover leaked in official video

Lexus quickly took the video down, but we've got screenshots.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-2
Lexus

Lexus accidentally posted a YouTube video revealing the new NX crossover before its official debut.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-1
Lexus

The 2022 NX looks larger and sleeker than the outgoing model.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-4
Lexus

Lexus finally ditched the awful touchpad for a new touchscreen system.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-5
Lexus

The attractive interior has other new tech like a digital gauge cluster.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-6
Lexus

The upscale interior also has a redesigned shifter and interesting trim pieces.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-3
Lexus

The new NX will ride on Toyota's new modular TNGA platform.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-7
Lexus

The leaked video confirms both an NX 350h hybrid and an NX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-8
Lexus

The 2022 NX should debut in the next few weeks.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-9
Lexus

Keep swiping to see more of the new Lexus NX.

2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-10
Lexus
2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-11
Lexus
2022-lexus-nx-crossover-leak-12
Lexus
