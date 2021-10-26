A fully electric Range Rover is coming in 2024

Enlarge Image Land Rover

There's a lot of big news with the completely redesigned 2022 Range Rover, from the new platform and updated styling to the luxurious interior and high-end tech features. But the biggest news is something that maker Land Rover isn't ready to show off just yet: A fully electric version of the new Range Rover is on the way, and it'll debut in 2024.

Well, it might actually debut in 2023, as Land Rover only says the EV will "join the lineup" in 2024, meaning that's when it will go on sale. Beyond that, we don't know any details about the electric Range Rover. The fifth-generation SUV rides on parent company JLR's new Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform, which was designed from the outset to have fully electric powertrains and will also underpin the next-gen Range Rover Sport. Expect at least one electric motor at each axle, with a range of around 300 miles and a power output of at least 600 horsepower.

Enlarge Image Land Rover

The new Range Rover has a super smooth, evolutionary design -- and frankly, it could already pass for an electric car. For the EV version I could see Land Rover giving the SUV a blanked-off upper grille, new wheels and some unique trim pieces to differentiate it from the gas-powered models. The interior shouldn't change much beyond different color options and new displays for the infotainment system. The new Range Rover is available in two wheelbases and with four, five or seven seats, and the EV likely will as well.

In the meantime, the new Range Rover will gain a plug-in-hybrid model for the 2023 model year. In place of the old PHEV's four-cylinder engine, the new one uses JLR's Ingenium turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-6 paired with a 38.2-kWh battery pack and an electric motor integrated in the transmission. In total the PHEV puts out 434 horsepower and Land Rover claims an EV range of 62 miles, more than three times better than the outgoing model.

The 2022 Range Rover starts at over $105,000 for the base six-cylinder model, so the fully electric one won't be cheap. Our best guess is that the Range Rover EV will start at around that price too, forgoing the lower trim levels in favor of only being offered in the higher-end Autobiography and SV trims.