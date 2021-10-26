/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Land Rover Range Rover: Minimalism to the max

This luxury SUV is so sleek and uncluttered it looks like a concept car that would never make it into production, yet you'll be able to order one soon.

Craig Cole
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover looks amazing. 

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
This luxury SUV is so sleek and unadorned it practically looks like a concept car. 

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
The new Range Rover is built around an aluminum-intensive architecture. 

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
As interiors go, this one is appealing, loaded with premium materials and plenty of tech.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Luxury is one of this SUV's greatest assets. 

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
New for 2022 is an available third-row seat, which allows the Range Rover to accommodate up to seven people.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
A range of new powertrains will be offered in this vehicle, from a mild-hybrid straight-six and a twin-turbo V8 to a plug-in hybrid and even all-electric drivetrain.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
The styling is so clean and elegant. 

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
A curved, 13.1-inch infotainment screen is standard equipment. 

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
For more photos of the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover
