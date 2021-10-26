2022 Land Rover Range Rover: Minimalism to the max

This luxury SUV is so sleek and uncluttered it looks like a concept car that would never make it into production, yet you'll be able to order one soon.
The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover looks amazing.
This luxury SUV is so sleek and unadorned it practically looks like a concept car.
The new Range Rover is built around an aluminum-intensive architecture.
As interiors go, this one is appealing, loaded with premium materials and plenty of tech.
Luxury is one of this SUV's greatest assets.
New for 2022 is an available third-row seat, which allows the Range Rover to accommodate up to seven people.
A range of new powertrains will be offered in this vehicle, from a mild-hybrid straight-six and a twin-turbo V8 to a plug-in hybrid and even all-electric drivetrain.
The styling is so clean and elegant.
A curved, 13.1-inch infotainment screen is standard equipment.
