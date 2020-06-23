Nevada to adopt California zero-emission vehicle standards

Enlarge Image General Motors

This decade, Nevada will become the 14th US state to adopt California's long-running zero-emission vehicle standards, Governor Steve Sisolak announced Monday.

In a tweet, the governor said taking up the standards is "critical to advance a healthy, resilient, climate-friendly future." California first introduced the regulations in 1990 and in the past 20 years, numerous states have moved to adopt the standards rather than follow less-stringent federal requirements.

I'm proud to announce @NevDCNR is developing a #CleanCarsNevada regulation to provide Nevadans w/more choices for purchasing low/zero emission vehicles. #CleanCarsNevada is critical to advance a healthy, resilient, climate-friendly future #NevClimateAction pic.twitter.com/YPv85ZUA3g — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 22, 2020

The dual standards have long irked automakers, which have needed to meet California and federal standards and essentially created two playbooks for companies. The Trump administration moved to revoke California's waiver last year, though a final outcome will be decided in court. The state, along with 23 others, almost immediately sued the administration. The White House also revealed updated federal fuel economy and emission standards this year, which will replace Obama-era regulations and cut back on fuel efficiency improvements made year-over-year.

Without Nevada, California's standards already cover US states that make up 40% of all new vehicles sales. Colorado is the most recent state to take up the standards.

Nevada plans to implement the zero-emission vehicle standards in 2025 and will allow automakers to start earning credits starting in 2023.