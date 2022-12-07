Motional's 'Autonomous' Ride-Hailing Launches on the Uber Network in Las Vegas

17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 ChatGPT, a Mindblowing AI Chatbot Neuralink Investigation Kirstie Alley Dies New Deadline for Real ID RSV Facts Space Tomatoes
The cars will still have human operators for the time being, but that could change next year.

Andrew Krok headshot
Andrew Krok
2 min read
Motional's AV in Las Vegas
These Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs are equipped with all the hardware and software to enable Level 4 conditional autonomy, but don't worry, these vehicles still run with human operators in the front seats.
Motional

Motional is a joint venture between auto-tech company Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group. Uber is, well, Uber. Combine the two, and you get a new robotaxi service that's launching in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the US.

Uber and Motional on Wednesday announced the launch of a ride-hailing service in Las Vegas. Motional's autonomous vehicles, based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, can be hailed on the Uber network for trips around the city. The cars will have human operators for the time being, but the two companies hope to have truly driverless robotaxis patrolling Las Vegas in 2023, before eventually expanding to Los Angeles, as well.

Motional's AV in Santa MonicaEnlarge Image

While Motional currently operates its vehicles in the greater Los Angeles area, it's only for Uber Eats deliveries. However, in time, Motional wants to offer rides in LA just like it will in Las Vegas.

 Motional

Riders will be able to hail one of these autonomous development vehicles by opening the Uber app and selecting either the UberX or Uber Comfort Electric ride options. It doesn't guarantee a ride in a Motional vehicle, though, so there is a bit of luck involved. However, if the cards land in a rider's favor, Uber's app will request that the passengers opt-in to the experience. According to a Reuters interview with Uber, riders are not currently being charged for these rides, but that will change when the service becomes truly driverless.

Motional has had a presence in Las Vegas for some time. Prior to its partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, we took a ride in an Aptiv-branded BMW robotaxi at CES 2018 -- an experience we found boring in the best kind of way. Motional also has vehicles operating in Las Vegas on the Lyft network. Motional is active on the Uber Eats network, too, helping deliver food across the Los Angeles area. The company has tested its AVs in Boston and Pittsburgh, as well.

