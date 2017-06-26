More from four: Jaguar touts new 296-horsepower gas I4

Jaguar's Ingenium family of modular engines grows by one with the introduction of a new four-cylinder gas engine.

This new four-banger, denoted by a "30t" badge on the back of whatever vehicle it occupies, will exist between the 247-horsepower I4 (sporting a "25t" badge) and the 380-horsepower supercharged V6 (rocking the "S" badge). It will be an option on the 2018 Jaguar XE, XF and F-Pace.

Enlarge Image Jaguar

Packing 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, this 2.0-liter I4 will send the F-Pace to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. The XF will hit 60 in 5.4, and that figure drops to 5.2 for the XE, the smallest car of the bunch. It pairs exclusively with an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard on the F-Pace 30t, whereas it's optional on the XF 30t and XE 30t.

Yet, it's still decently efficient. According to Jaguar's estimates, the Jaguar F-Pace 30t will achieve 21 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. The rear-wheel-drive Jaguar XF 30t nails 23 mpg city and 28 mpg highway, as does the all-wheel-drive Jaguar XE 30t. It won't out-thrift the less powerful 247-horsepower I4, but it's definitely less thirsty than the 3.0-liter supercharged V6.

The new engine will be manufactured in Wolverhampton, England. Its twin-scroll turbochargers feature ceramic ball bearings for reduced friction, and a high-flow compressor wheel to shove as much air into the cylinders as possible. The 2018 Jaguar XF, XE and F-Pace should be arriving at dealerships soon, if they haven't landed already.