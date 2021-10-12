Mopar going big at SEMA next month

Enlarge Image Mopar

The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show is set to kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada early next month. Generating a bit of hype for this event dedicated to the automotive aftermarket, Mopar on Monday teased a few vehicles it plans to display at SEMA this year.

Stellantis' in-house parts division didn't share any details about these undoubtedly heavily modified machines, but Mopar did release a host of sketches hinting at what it will have on display. The first illustration seems to tease a modified Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe plug-in hybrid. This bad-to-the-bone off-roader appears to have special cowl lights and open-frame doors, though it's hard to tell as the picture is closely cropped. Perhaps this sketch presages an even more electrified Wrangler, one with more than 21 miles of range.

Naturally, Ram is getting some love at SEMA, too. One of the other sketches released by Mopar appears to show a Hellcat-powered TRX truck kicking up a little dirt (OK, a lot of dirt). These pickups feature a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 that provides 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, which delivers both great performance and deplorable fuel economy. Possibly offsetting the frightening consumption, this truck's grille lettering is outlined in blue, while the front tow hooks appear to be the same hue. Could this hint at some sort of electrified powertrain lurking underneath? That could be intriguing.

Another teaser for Ram shows a dark-blue-colored truck fitted with a bed rack. This is nothing unusual, but this sketch also shows what appears to be a tent off to one side, hinting that the Stellantis division could debut some sort of pickup overlanding concept in Vegas next month.

Of all the SEMA teasers released by Mopar, the one showing what appears to be a Wrangler fitted with a Range Rover-style safari top could be the most interesting. It's hard to tell exactly what's being shown here, but it sure appears to be a Wrangler crowned with a hard roof that features individual glass windows for generous outward visibility. Does this hint that a new lid will be made available on this venerable SUV? Your guess is as good as ours.

Lastly, a Jeep military truck teaser was released by Mopar. This shot appears to show a Kaiser Jeep M715 from the late 1960s, but that's just a guess. Whatever this rig is, it's seriously cool, with a classic peaked hood, squared-off bumper, olive-drab paint job and a mass of lights to cut through the darkest nights. It will be interesting to see if this vehicle is a modified classic truck or a modern Jeep built to look like something from the brand's past. Jeep has gone both routes in recent years with concept vehicles. Either way, the good news is we don't have to wait too long to find out.

The annual SEMA show runs from November 2 to 5. Mopar should have these vehicles on display -- along with hundreds of factory-backed performance parts and accessories -- at its booth in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.