2021 Ram 1500 hauls in a Mopar special-edition pickup

Ram

Ram is keeping things fresh with a new special-edition 1500 pickup, aptly titled the Ram 1500 Mopar special edition. A number of Mopar accessories are baked right into the truck without your having to flip through a catalog or wait for installation.

The brand said it will build 250 of the truck total: 210 for the US and 40 for our neighbors to the north in Canada. You'll need to settle on the Big Horn trim to order one (or Lone Star if you're in Texas) but the truck comes crammed with standard equipment aside from the Mopar accessories. Every truck will be a crew cab model and come with the 5.7-liter V8 standard.

Speaking of the special goods, the list includes off-road running boards, adjustable tie-downs, tow hooks, body-color tonneau cover and a dual-trailer camera system. The exterior also gets black decals, a gloss black grille surround and exhaust tips finished in the same glossy black. Buyers can order their Mopar special edition in Billet Silver, Bright White, Flame Red or Hydro Blue.

Inside, a serialized plaque tells owners the truck's one of 210 here in the US and the cloth seats receive an embroidered Mopar logo, too. A special owner's kit also comes with the truck to further commemorate the special edition with a metal certificate of authenticity.

The price for the truck as described before the Mopar package is a spendy $43,555 after destination. Adding the special-edition goods costs another $8,500 for a total of $52,055. Look for the trucks this summer.