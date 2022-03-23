Enlarge Image Mini

We really like our little electric long-term Mini Cooper SE. It's a blast to rip around town, looks fantastic and, despite a few significant shortcomings, we generally recommend it as a good EV city car. According to an announcement made on Wednesday by Mini, it's hard at work on the next version, and we're already excited.

Mini is already engaging in extreme winter testing on a frozen lake in Sweden with its fully electric next-generation three-door Cooper, and we're super jealous because we can only imagine how fun that car is on a low-grip surface like ice.

"Mini is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic Mini three-door maximizes the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalized touch points -- and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint," says Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand, in a statement.

According to Mini's announcement, the new three-door Cooper will also join a fully reworked Countryman, and the automaker says it's also working on a new crossover that will help the brand hew ever closer to the sage advice of Wu-Tang Financial, and diversify their bonds.

We don't know a ton about the new electric Cooper, but we suspect it'll be smaller than the outgoing model, and a smaller Mini is always a good thing in our book.