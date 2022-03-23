Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Mini Takes Its Electric 5th-Gen Cooper to Sweden for Winter Testing

Given how fun our electric Mini SE is on dry pavement, we can only imagine the laughs being had by Mini's engineers on a frozen lake.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt
mini-cooper-ev-genv-winter-testing-58Enlarge Image

The next-generation Cooper hardtop will be electric and probably a riot to drive.

 Mini

We really like our little electric long-term Mini Cooper SE. It's a blast to rip around town, looks fantastic and, despite a few significant shortcomings, we generally recommend it as a good EV city car. According to an announcement made on Wednesday by Mini, it's hard at work on the next version, and we're already excited.

Mini is already engaging in extreme winter testing on a frozen lake in Sweden with its fully electric next-generation three-door Cooper, and we're super jealous because we can only imagine how fun that car is on a low-grip surface like ice.

"Mini is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic Mini three-door maximizes the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalized touch points -- and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint," says Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand, in a statement.

According to Mini's announcement, the new three-door Cooper will also join a fully reworked Countryman, and the automaker says it's also working on a new crossover that will help the brand hew ever closer to the sage advice of Wu-Tang Financial, and diversify their bonds.

We don't know a ton about the new electric Cooper, but we suspect it'll be smaller than the outgoing model, and a smaller Mini is always a good thing in our book.

Mini Tests Its 5th-Gen Cooper EV in the Depths of Swedish Winter

