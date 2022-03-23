/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Mini Tests Its 5th-Gen Cooper EV in the Depths of Swedish Winter

It looks like it's probably a whole lot of fun on a frozen lake.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

Mini is flogging its next-gen Cooper in the arctic.

The fifth-generation Cooper is fully electric and is getting winter testing in Sweden.

The new Cooper looks to be smaller than the model it replaces.

We also bet it'll be great to drive, if Mini is able to keep or improve on the handling dynamics of the outgoing car.

This is especially true if it can outdo the Cooper SE EV.

We don't know a lot about the next Mini, but we do know it won't be the only new model in Mini's lineup.

The company plans to do a new generation of the Countryman.

It's also looking into a new crossover SUV model.

The key to success for a next-gen Cooper EV will be improved range and charging.

This is based on our experience with our long-term Cooper SE, which we love.

Keep scrolling for lots more photos of the fifth-gen Cooper EV.

