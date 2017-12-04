Mercedes teases new Sprinter interior, EV coming in 2019

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is one of the most popular vans in the world, so any changes must ensure it still meets the needs of workers across the globe. Thankfully, it appears Mercedes-Benz Vans has that in mind.

Mercedes-Benz Vans will soon introduce a new generation of Sprinter, but before it does, it's put out a teaser of the van's interior. The most important updates appear to be tech-related, with a new infotainment screen setup atop the dashboard, while a new steering wheel puts just about every control conceivable at the driver's fingertips (literally).

A previous teaser gave us a good look at the new Sprinter's design, albeit in sketch form. The front end takes on some of the aesthetics seen in other recent Mercedes-Benz vehicles, specifically around the headlights and lower grille opening.

The new Sprinter will feature Mercedes Pro Connect, which will provide digital fleet management tools. Companies will be able to track vehicle status, view digital vehicle logs and manage maintenance schedules using this cloud-based service, which promises to make fleet operation easier.

Back in late November, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced that it seeks to electrify its entire lineup in the near future, and that includes the Sprinter. In the same release that contained this teaser, the automaker promised that an electric eSprinter will arrive in 2019.

If it's anything like the eVito that's already been unveiled, its range will relegate it to around-town work and short-haul logistics work, but it's an important step in reducing overall emissions nevertheless.

It's unclear when the revised Sprinter will make its way to the US, but given the growing frequency of teasers and information, it shouldn't be too long before it's unveiled and the automaker dishes out more details.