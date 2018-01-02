Mercedes teases new G-Class ahead of Jan. 15 Detroit debut

We've already seen what it looks like on the inside, but we still don't know what the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class' exterior will hold. That changes in less than two weeks.

Mercedes-Benz put out a teaser video announcing the debut date of the new G-Class. It will bow on Jan. 15 as part of the Detroit Auto Show. The new video doesn't offer up much in the way of new information -- instead, it reminded us that this model can trace its history back to the Mesozoic Era.

OK, maybe it's not that old, but the Geländewagen still has quite the history. Development on this utility vehicle started back in 1972, and it was originally intended as a military vehicle. A version for civilians came out in 1979, but it didn't make its way to the US until 2002. In that time, it grew from its original purpose to become a proper luxury off-road vehicle.

The new generation, which will carry a 2019 model year, will knock out some of its anachronistic features. As far as the interior is concerned, there's more space, more tech and more place to put your stuff. It's unclear if some of the properly old-school G-Class features, like its recirculating ball steering system, will remain on the new model, but we don't have much longer to wait to get those answers.