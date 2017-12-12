Mercedes-Benz reveals a cushier 2019 G-Class interior

When Mercedes-Benz uncovers the new 2019 G-Class next month at the Detroit Auto Show, the exterior likely won't veer too far from the boxy off-road specimen that it's been for nearly 40 years. Instead, the drastic changes will be found inside of a thoroughly reworked interior.

For starters, occupants will enjoy more room. The front seats gain 1.5-inches of legroom and shoulder room, while elbow room is up by 2.7 inches. Second-row passengers will enter through larger door openings and enjoy an additional 5.9 inches of legroom, 1.1 inches of shoulder room and 2.2 inches of elbow space. Upping rear comfort further are seatbacks that recline in nine different positions and a third climate control zone.

The redesigned instrument panel retains familiar G-Class hallmarks such as the passenger grab handle, three center 4x4 locker switches and a standard analog gauge cluster. Optionally available are dual 12.3-inch screens already seen in the E- and S-Class offering three displays styles.

Heated, cooled and massaging front leathers seats are available, in addition to active air bolsters that adjust according to driving conditions. Standard open-pore wood trim provides contrast to the nice leathers lining the cabin, with metal and carbon fiber available as options. For the first time in the G-Class, Mercedes will offer a moonroof, too.

Designers also focused on improving storage space by moving the transmission gear shifter from the center console to the steering column and implementing an electric parking brake to open up valuable real estate for a large center armrest storage compartment and cup holders. In addition, there's a more spacious glove box and bottle holders have been integrated into the rear door panels.

On the infotainment front, a seven-speaker audio system is standard. A Burmester surround-sound system with 16 speakers and 590-watt amplifier is available. Audio and navigation functions can be controlled by the center Command dial or using steering wheel touch-sensitive buttons with swipe motions. For folks who prefer to hand the infotainment controls over to their smartphones, Comand is capable of running both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Benz isn't releases anymore details at this time besides saying that the 2019 G-Class will arrive in dealers toward the end of 2018. For now, we'll just have to wait patiently until the new G rolls out onto the auto show stage in Detroit to get the full the story.