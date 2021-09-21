Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury EV is cheaper than an S-Class

There's no way around the fact that the Mercedes EQS is a hell of a thing. It's maybe the first super-luxurious EV on the market and it's packed with tech to make it both efficient and great to drive. Set to go on sale in the not-too-distant future, Mercedes-Benz finally revealed the EQS' pricing information on Tuesday and it's actually pretty reasonable, all things considered.

The 2022 Mercedes EQS sedan will start at $103,360, including a $1,050 destination fee. For those of you playing at home, that is indeed cheaper than the gas-powered S-Class by around $7,000 and that's before you take any EV incentives into account. Not bad, right?

The EQS will be sold initially as either the EQS450 Plus or the EQS580 4Matic and each model will be available in three trim levels: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Both models and all three trim levels are well-equipped (this is essentially an S-Class, after all), but if you want the headline-grabbing 56-inch Hyperscreen, you'll have to go with the 580.

Other base model highlights include a Burmester 3D sound system, rear-wheel steering and a 64-color ambient lighting system. Stepping up to the Exclusive trim gets you multicontour massaging seats, a head-up display and four-zone climate control. The Pinnacle trim adds power rear seats that are both heated and ventilated, as well as additional USB-C ports.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the first model from the EQ sub-brand to go on sale in the US when it hits dealers this fall, ahead of the AMG EQS, which will arrive next spring.