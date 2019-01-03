Mercedes CLA-Class interior design previewed ahead of CES 2019

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has not been shy about teasing its forthcoming CLA-Class, and now a new video, posted to the automaker's Facebook page on Wednesday, offers our first look at the car's interior. Unsurprisingly, the dashboard and center console appear extremely similar to the design of the 2019 Mercedes A-Class sedan.

Just as in the A-Class, the second-generation CLA will have (at least as an option) a full-digital instrument cluster, a trio of turbine-inspired air vents on the dash and a large touchscreen infotainment system running the automaker's new MBUX software. On the center console, look for a touchpad controller to further interact with MBUX, as well as various buttons for controlling other in-car functions.

Lights on with a simple hand move. The Interior Assistant in the new CLA. Posted by Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

The teaser video is actually meant to highlight Interior Assistant, a cabin feature introduced earlier in the new Mercedes GLE-Class crossover. Mercedes said that in the GLE the gesture-recognition feature "can recognise hand and arm movements and supports operating intentions." In this video of the CLA-Class, the function appears to allow for automatically switching on the cabin ambient lights when reaching across for something left in the passenger footwell.

We'll learn more about the new Mercedes CLA-Class when it is revealed next week at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. For now, it's safe to say we expect it to closely match the A-Class in most important ways, though sleeker styling and a more coupe-like sloping roofline will most likely impinge on rear-seat headroom.