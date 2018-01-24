Mercedes-Benz won't sell diesel passenger cars in the US

Blame it on Dieselgate; blame it on the growing acceptance of electrification. Whatever the case, Mercedes-Benz will reportedly stop selling diesel-powered passenger cars in the United States.
According to an interview with The Detroit Bureau, Mercedes' Car Group research and development boss Ola Källenius says the automaker has developed a new diesel engine that meets tough new European emissions standards, but that this powertrain won't make its way to the US, citing a lack of customer interest.
At its best, Källenius says diesel accounted for just 3 percent of Mercedes' overall sales in the US. "The diesel doesn't fit into our portfolio in the US," Källenius tells The Detroit Bureau.
This isn't a huge shock, mind you. Just last year, Mercedes opted to stop the certification process of its 2017 model-year diesel vehicles in the US. We were originally slated to get oil-burning versions of the C-Class sedan and GLS-Class SUV, but both were nixed as a result of the tougher certification standards, following widespread emissions cheating (thanks, Volkswagen Group!).
Mercedes-Benz USA did not immediately return a request for comment.
Of course, this demise of Daimler diesel won't affect all of Mercedes' US products. The wonderfully useful Sprinter van will continue to offer diesel powertrains. In fact, a next-generation Sprinter is right around the corner, production of which will kick off at Mercedes' brand-new vans facility in South Carolina.
Don't let this news lower your expectations for diesel's success in the US, either. Despite Mercedes moving away from these torque-tastic engines, other companies are expanding their diesel offerings in our market. Ford recently announced new diesel six-cylinder engine for the F-150 pickup. Jaguar Land Rover has found decent success with its Ingenium family of diesel engines, now offered in the Jaguar XE, XF, F-Pace, and Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar. Even Mercedes' key German rival, BMW, offers diesel engines in the 3 Series and X5, and more are on the way.
On the less-premium front, General Motors offers diesel power in its Chevy Colorado pickup, Equinox crossover and Cruze compact, and there's a new inline-six engine being developed for the Silverado pickup. GMC has diesel offerings in its equivalent models, too.
Diesel is dead! Long live diesel!
