Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept aims to leapfrog Tesla as it pours resources into EVs

This isn't the first time we've heard of the highly secretive Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX prototype, but on Thursday, the German luxury brand decided to hype the car up even more. While today's biggest piece of news surrounds the company's intention to go all-electric by the end of this decade (where markets permit), the brand said it will show off the Vision EQXX prototype next year.

This is the big time for Mercedes. The company promises a driving range of over 600 miles to a charge, while keeping the battery pack sized like it's for a compact car. At the same time, engineers are working to reduce power consumption from the battery to bring kilowatt hours used per 62 miles down to single digits. An enormous range and great efficiency would be a tremendous package, that's for sure.

To help the brand achieve its goals, the company tapped engineers from its Formula 1 powertrain division. These brainiacs work on F1 cars' internal-combustion engines, but also on the hybrid systems the race cars use to complement the engines. Surely, enough brain power will help unlock whatever Mercedes wants to achieve with this electric car.

It's clear the EQS sedan is only the tipping point for the brand's EV performance and luxury goals. And the EQS is really darn impressive, so the Vision EQXX could be a mind-blower. It looks pretty darn sexy from the dark, shadowy teaser image attached, too. However, there's no guarantee the concept car directly previews a new production car. The brand said all of the engineering wizardry set for the electric car could potentially make its way to the company's new EV architectures coming this decade: one for passenger vehicles; one for Mercedes-AMG to build bonkers EVs; and one for commercial vans and the like.

"All the lessons learned out of this vehicle go into our series cars. That is our intent here," Mercedes-Benz said during today's presentation.

If you needed more evidence the EV revolution has arrived, look no further. Hopefully, electric AMG cars still have the same pizzazz as their gas-burning forefathers.