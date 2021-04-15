2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One is a flashy, techy electric flagship

Only 50 of the Edition One model will be sold with this two-tone paint scheme.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
1 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

The EQS sedan is Mercedes-Benz's new electric flagship.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
2 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

Only 50 Edition One models with this two-tone paint will be made, but otherwise the 'regular' EQS will look basically the same.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
3 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

The EQS has a cab-forward design with a hatchback at the rear.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
4 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

It's a little bit shorter than the new S-Class sedan.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
5 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

It's available in single-motor RWD form or dual-motor AWD form, with the latter making 516 horsepower.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
6 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes says the EQS will have a range of over 470 miles on the European WLTP cycle.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
7 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

The EQS is available with the Hyperscreen, a massive glass panel covering the dash that houses three screens.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
8 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

It uses a new version of MBUX with a "zero-layer" design.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
9 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

The EQS' rear seat is just as luxurious as you'd expect from an electric S-Class.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
10 of 45
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One.

Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
11 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
12 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
13 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
14 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
15 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
16 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
17 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
18 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
19 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
20 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
21 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
22 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
23 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
24 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
25 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
26 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
27 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
28 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
29 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
30 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
31 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
32 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
33 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
34 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
35 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
36 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
37 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
38 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
39 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
40 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
41 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
42 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
43 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
44 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One
45 of 45
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Honda Civic spotted again

2022 Honda Civic spotted again

7 Photos
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives in NYC

46 Photos
Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV hits the road with augmented reality

Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV hits the road with augmented reality

35 Photos
Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams

Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams

11 Photos
2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 can climb a mountain on the way to the mall

2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 can climb a mountain on the way to the mall

22 Photos
Nissan previews GT-R Nismo Special Edition

Nissan previews GT-R Nismo Special Edition

32 Photos
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a new PDK option

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a new PDK option

25 Photos