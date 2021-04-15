2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One is a flashy, techy electric flagship

Only 50 of the Edition One model will be sold with this two-tone paint scheme.
The EQS sedan is Mercedes-Benz's new electric flagship.
Only 50 Edition One models with this two-tone paint will be made, but otherwise the 'regular' EQS will look basically the same.
The EQS has a cab-forward design with a hatchback at the rear.
It's a little bit shorter than the new S-Class sedan.
It's available in single-motor RWD form or dual-motor AWD form, with the latter making 516 horsepower.
Mercedes says the EQS will have a range of over 470 miles on the European WLTP cycle.
The EQS is available with the Hyperscreen, a massive glass panel covering the dash that houses three screens.
It uses a new version of MBUX with a "zero-layer" design.
The EQS' rear seat is just as luxurious as you'd expect from an electric S-Class.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One.
