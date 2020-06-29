Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 nabs a diesel engine option

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter shoppers will find greater variety this summer with the addition of a new 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine. The German automaker announced Monday the oil burner will be available alongside the 2.0-liter turbo-four gasoline engine as a second choice for customers.

All the while, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 remains an option for customers looking at the heavier-duty Sprinter 2500 and greater. But the small diesel engine provides a torquey option for those in need of a little more oomph from the Sprinter 1500. The 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine makes 161 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, which is more torque than the gasoline-powered engine's 258 lb-ft. Horsepower fall a tad under the gasoline engine, which makes 188 hp. Where the extra torque really helps is the payload rating. The gasoline engine will let drivers pile up to 3,854 pounds inside, but the diesel engine pushes the max payload capacity to 6,636 pounds.

Like all other Sprinter 1500 models, it has a seven-speed automatic transmission shuffling power to the rear wheels.

Mercedes-Benz will offer the 2.0-liter diesel engine specifically for the Sprinter Cargo Van, and it'll come in various wheelbase options. The 144-inch wheelbase with standard roof, the 170-inch wheelbase and the 170-inch wheelbase with the high roof are all on the menu.

The company's MBUX infotainment system is onboard, as is its PRO fleet solutions system, while other standard equipment includes two USB-C ports, an adjustable steering wheel, a metal load floor and a trailer-hitch prep package.

The diesel-powered Sprinter Cargo Van will go on sale later this year with a starting price of $38,770 before a destination charge. That makes it about $4,200 more than a standard Sprinter with the gasoline engine.