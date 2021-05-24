Mercedes-Benz recalls 342,000 cars for glitched backup cameras

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Mercedes-Benz this past week issued a wide-ranging recall covering 342,366 cars for glitching backup cameras. The recall covers numerous models from the entry-level A-Class, to the spendier E-Class and many of the brand's SUVs, such as the GLA, GLB and GLE. The CLA-Class and CLS-Class models are also included, as is the AMG GT 4-door coupe. Each car hails from the 2019-2021 model years.

According to the brand, these vehicles feature buggy MBUX infotainment software that may not boot up correctly. The screen may remain black and not display the backup camera as federally mandated. The screen may also go dark after roughly 50 seconds of operation, according to the company's documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Without a backup camera working properly, the cars do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The rather minor issue, however, can be a quick fix for those with a Mercedes-Benz vehicle capable of over-the-air updates. The company plans to push a software update that will take care of the glitch for applicable cars with OTA tech. If a car does not have OTA smarts, a dealership technician can perform the update in-person.

Mercedes-Benz plans to notify owners of the recall starting July 13.