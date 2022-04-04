Mercedes Recalls 8,396 Vehicles Over Bad Hands-Off-Detection Software

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 8,396 2021 and 2022 models over concerns that a software issue with the vehicle's Distronic advanced driver-assistance system could increase the risk of a crash.

The issue specifically affects the hands-off detection system for the vehicle's steering wheel and causes the vehicle to assume that a driver's hands are on the wheel, even if they're not. This could cause the vehicle's automated Active Stop Emergency Assist feature not to work as intended and make it so that no hands-on reminders are displayed.

This recall specifically affects 2021 and 2022 C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, SL, E-Class Coupe and Convertible, CLS, AMG GT 4-door Coupe and EQS vehicles equipped with a heated leather steering wheel.

Being a software issue, the fix is relatively straightforward and involves your Mercedes-Benz dealer updating the software on the vehicle's hand detection control unit. This work will be performed at no cost to you.

Mercedes expects to start notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around May 20, 2022. If you believe that your vehicle is covered by this recall and have further questions, you can contact Mercedes' US customer service department at 1-800-367-6372.