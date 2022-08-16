Mercedes-Benz Reveals Upcoming EQE SUV's Interior

The next model to be revealed in Mercedes-Benz's electric EQ lineup will be the EQE SUV, which, as you may be able to guess, is the SUV version of the E-Class-sized EQE sedan. We're still weeks away from the EQE SUV's full debut, but on Tuesday Mercedes released some images of the crossover's interior, and it's pretty much what we expected.

Like the EQE sedan, the SUV comes standard with a wing-shaped dashboard that features a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen that flows up from the center console. Mercedes' Hyperscreen is optional, which turns the dash into one giant glass panel made up of three separate screens that provide 56 inches of screen real estate. In terms of overall design the SUV's interior is identical to the sedan's, with turbine air vents, a tall center console with ample storage underneath, and cool floating armrests.

Unlike the three-row EQS SUV, the EQE only has two rows of seats with a three-across bench in the rear. Mercedes says it will be one of the most spacious offerings in the class in terms of elbow-, head- and legroom. Five different interior color schemes will be available, including the lovely Sable Brown and Neva Grey you see here, and the EQE SUV has some rad trim options like real wood with aluminum accents, anthracite with a 3D relief and laser-cut plastic with illuminated Mercedes stars.

The EQE SUV should mirror the sedan's powertrains. Expect a rear-wheel-drive EQE350 with around 288 horsepower and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive EQE500 with more than 400 hp, followed by an AMG EQE53 variant that should pack 677 hp. Tech like rear-wheel steering and air suspension should be available, along with tons of active safety systems. Look for the EQE SUV to make its full debut later this year.