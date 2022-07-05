We're still in the early days of Mercedes-Benz's march toward a fully electric lineup, but the automaker isn't leaving enthusiasts behind along the way. Rather, it turned the new EQE sedan over to the gang at Affalterbach for the full AMG performance treatment, including upgrades to the suspension, brakes and the fully electric powertrain. The resulting 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE53 4Matic Plus is a vehicle that matches understated looks with up to 677 silent horsepower and is a strong candidate for the ultimate Q-car.

Measuring 195 inches from bumper to bumper, the midsize EQE is about a foot shorter than the EQS sedan and wears its lozenge-shaped proportions better than its larger sibling. The AMG styling changes help a bit with aggressive bodywork, blacked-out details and lower suspension that bring a pop of ready-to-pounce to the sedan's single-bow curves. Meanwhile, the new ducktail spoiler and glossy black diffuser accent the sporty makeover at the rear. Overall, though, the AMG EQE's understated design still flies under the radar in a way that I appreciate.

Finishing off the athletic makeover are big wheels and big brakes. By default, 20-inch wheels fill the arches, the space behind their aerodynamic spokes occupied by beefy six-piston brake calipers that grab 16.3-inch discs up front and single-pot, 14.9-inch brakes out back. My example steps up to the optional 21-inch wheels wrapped in 265/35R21 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The larger wheels make way for another optional upgrade: 17.3-inch ceramic front disc brakes. Normally, I'm not a huge fan of ceramic stoppers on street cars, but they sort of make sense on the AMG EQE given the thermal demands of repeatedly braking a vehicle weighing over 5,400 pounds without fade and -- on weeks where you're taking it easy and relying more on regenerative braking -- their resistance to corrosion and scaling.

677-hp, dual-motor drive

Backing up the meaner visuals are dual, AMG-specific electric motors -- a 165-kilowatt, three-phase unit powering the front wheels and a 295-kW six-phase unit for the rears -- that differ from the standard EQE's with unique coil winding and lamination, increased cooling capability and an AMG-spec inverter. The changes enable higher currents, higher motor speeds and, obviously, more power. In Europe, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE will also be offered in EQE43 spec with a detuned electric powertrain, but we only get the top spec EQE53 4Matic Plus in the US.

Altogether, the AMG EQE boasts 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque. My example goes further with the optional AMG Dynamics Plus Package, bumping peak output to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft when using the Race Start with Boost for short launch control bursts. So equipped, the 0-to-60-mph sprint drops to 3.2 seconds from the standard 3.4 and the top speed climbs from 137 mph to 149 mph.

The numbers only tell part of how ridiculously quick and responsive the AMG EQE's powertrain feels on the road. Torque comes online with the immediacy of a rail gun and just keeps coming without pause. More impressive is the direct responsiveness of that torque during spirited driving. Almost zero hesitation between a twitch of my foot and seat-of-the-pants feedback from the powertrain makes possible a level of control through and out of a corner and precision unmatched by combustion engines. And as much as I love the snarl and pop of an exhaust, there's an advantage to being able to drop the hammer at a moment's notice without attracting unnecessary attention.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Aiding the AMG in the corners is standard rear-axle steering that's identical to the kit on the recently tested Mercedes-AMG C43 and standard AMG Ride Control air suspension with active dampers and ride height adjustment. The suspension lowers at high speeds to boost aerodynamic efficiency and, in sportier modes, hunkers down for improved agility. The AMG EQE's naturally low center of mass contributes greatly to the planted feel, helping control roll as the heavy sedan digs in around corners with its excellent grip. Ride quality doesn't suffer in the pursuit of performance. In the Sport Plus setting, the EQE's ride is firm, but never harsh. Switch to Comfort and the suspension instantly becomes as supple and smooth as an S-Class.

Charging and range

The electromotive hijinks are powered by the same 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery found in the standard EQE, but the AMG pack features bespoke power and thermal management to better balance the loftier performance demands with the range expectations of an EV in this class. US range estimates haven't been published, but Merc claims the AMG EQE will cruise for 327 miles between charges on the more lenient European WLTP cycle. That's lower than the standard EQE but expected given the stickier tires and performance-driven aerodynamics of the AMG model. Expect that number to slip a bit more when the EPA estimates are released.

The EQE can DC fast-charge at up to 170 kW at a powerful-enough station, quickly adding up to 112 miles of range in just 15 minutes and reaching an 80% state of charge in around 33 minutes. At an 11-kW Level 2 home or public charger, you're looking at an overnight session, going from flat to full in around 9 hours.

To stretch each watt as much as possible, the braking system boasts up to 260 kW of regenerative capability with three levels of recuperation toggled via steering wheel paddles. By default, the sedan creeps while idling and requires the brake pedal to come to a complete stop. However, the brake pedal can feel inconsistent and difficult to predict at times. Disabling creep in the AMG's menu not only activates one-pedal driving at low speeds, but also seems to fix the uneven pedal feel during spirited driving -- perhaps by disabling the Intelligent Recuperation programming that also annoyed me while evaluating the EQS -- making deceleration feel more linear, predictable and confidence-inspiring. With my preferred settings dialed in, I was pleased with how seamlessly the AMG blended its application regenerative and friction brakes.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

AMG Drive Unit, Sound Experience

Performance is customized with five drive modes toggled via the standard OLED AMG Drive Unit steering wheel controls. On the right side, a knob twists to jump between Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Slippery and Individual modes. On the left are customizable buttons that can individually select and adjust different parameters such as suspension settings, stability control, AMG Sound Experience and more.

The AMG Sound Experience is what Mercedes calls the artificial engine sound piped into the EQE's cabin while driving. The default Authentic setting is a subdued, satisfying replication of a V8's tone, but drivers can also disable the generated sound completely. The AMG Dynamics Plus Package adds a third sound theme called Powerful, which is louder and more otherworldly than Authentic. The Powerful theme also extends beyond "fake" engine sound in the cabin and can be heard outside of the car as welcome tones greeting the owner approaching the car, AMG-inspired door lock sounds, a louder and deeper low-speed pedestrian warning sound than default and even an sci-fi idling sound that can be heard when the car is on and parked. It sounds like a gimmick -- which it is -- but it's an unobtrusive one, and these audio details add tremendously to the AMG EQE's sense of futuristic fun.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Mercedes' Hyperscreen infotainment is available as optional equipment on the AMG EQE and its triple-screen Mercedes-Benz User Experience software, aka MBUX, is just as intuitive here as when we saw it on the EQS sedan with the addition of AMG-specific functions like the optional Track Pace performance logger and lap timer app and a very cool Supersports theme for the digital instrument cluster and head-up display.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE53 4Matic Plus' impressive balance of raw AMG power and quiet, understated poise is expected to reach dealerships later this year and I'm looking forward to more extensive testing on familiar roads. North American pricing has not yet been announced, but it's positioned to compete in a cohort that includes the Audi RS E-Tron GT ($143,495 including destination) and the larger Tesla Model S Dual Motor ($110,690). In Europe, the electric sport sedan starts at €109,777 (about $112,680), so expect a sticker price in that ballpark.

Editors' note: Travel costs related to this story were covered by the manufacturer, which is common in the auto industry. The judgments and opinions of CNET's staff are our own and we do not accept paid editorial content.