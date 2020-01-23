Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Mercedes-Benz EV targets cut because there aren't enough batteries

A report says Mercedes' parent automaker, Daimler, cut production figures in half.

Listen
- 01:09
Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886Enlarge Image

Battery shortages are no good when automakers are scaling up to build more EVs.

 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz and parent automaker Daimler will reportedly have to slow their roll when it comes to building battery-electric cars.

German publication Manager Magazin, via Reuters, reported Thursday that Daimler's been forced to slash its electric-car production figures in half. This year, the German automaker planned to build 60,000 Mercedes-Benz EQC models, but that forecast was cut to 30,000.

In 2019, the brand was meant to sell 25,000, but the German report said the automaker sold just 7,000 of them. Daimler didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mercedes-Benz isn't the only automaker feeling the pinch. Numerous automakers are rushing to electrify their lineups and cut CO2 emissions, especially in Europe. There, automakers face lofty fines if they don't reduce fleet-wide emissions by 2021. The world can only supply so many batteries and we're starting to see serious supply constraints as automakers work to secure their own stash of batteries for upcoming EVs.

The German luxury brand will not only sell the EQC, but an EQA is in the works with cues taken from the latest GLA crossover. There will also be an EQS flagship sedan, which we had the pleasure of driving in concept form last year.

Now playing: Watch this: Driving the lovely Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept in...
6:21
More From Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 review: Fitting in and standing out
2019 Mercedes-AMG E63 S review: Savile Row savage
2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan review: A breath of fresh(er) air