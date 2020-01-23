Mercedes-Benz EV targets cut because there aren't enough batteries

Mercedes-Benz and parent automaker Daimler will reportedly have to slow their roll when it comes to building battery-electric cars.

German publication Manager Magazin, via Reuters, reported Thursday that Daimler's been forced to slash its electric-car production figures in half. This year, the German automaker planned to build 60,000 Mercedes-Benz EQC models, but that forecast was cut to 30,000.

In 2019, the brand was meant to sell 25,000, but the German report said the automaker sold just 7,000 of them. Daimler didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mercedes-Benz isn't the only automaker feeling the pinch. Numerous automakers are rushing to electrify their lineups and cut CO2 emissions, especially in Europe. There, automakers face lofty fines if they don't reduce fleet-wide emissions by 2021. The world can only supply so many batteries and we're starting to see serious supply constraints as automakers work to secure their own stash of batteries for upcoming EVs.

The German luxury brand will not only sell the EQC, but an EQA is in the works with cues taken from the latest GLA crossover. There will also be an EQS flagship sedan, which we had the pleasure of driving in concept form last year.