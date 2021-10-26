Mercedes-Benz decides to bring EQC electric SUV to US after all, but it's years away

Mercedes-Benz reportedly has had a change of heart surrounding the EQC electric SUV. Once the vehicle that was intended to launch the brand's electric ambitions in the US, the company scrapped its launch entirely. Now, according to an Automotive News report on Monday, Americans will see the EQC -- eventually. The next-generation model will make its way to the US after the current car runs its course.

Automotive News cited dealerships that received the news from the brand this month. Eventually, this next-gen EQC will join the brand's launch EV, the EQS sedan, and two more upcoming electric cars to be called the EQE and EQS SUV. In addition to this lineup, Americans will also find a C-Class-size electric sedan at dealers. Both the EQC and C-Class-size EV will arrive around 2025, according to the report. Mercedes-Benz did not return a request for comment.

The EQC and this upcoming C-Class EV could create a tricky situation, however. The current EQC SUV essentially takes the C-Class EV's name, since the EQS is the EV version of the S-Class, the EQE will be an electric E-Class and so on. And it seems the brand's naming strategy will see those names reused with "SUV" appended to them, for the EQS SUV, for example. So, conceivably, the EQC could become the "EQC SUV," while the EQC becomes the C-Class EV. That's just an educated guess, for now.

By the time we do see the EQC, it will be a very different animal. Today, it's based on the gasoline-powered GLC SUV and not a dedicated EV platform. This type of decision often leads to compromises for EVs. Tomorrow's GLC will ride on a dedicated EV platform, which should improve packaging and range.