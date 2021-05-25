Mercedes announces 2022 C-Class trim levels for the US

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes' 2022 C-Class sedan may only be available as a C300 or C300 4Matic (to start, at least), but that doesn't mean there isn't room for some choice when it comes to how you'd spec yours. By that, I mean that there will be no less than three trim levels available from which prospective buyers select.

The trim levels were announced on Monday by Mercedes-Benz, which initially debuted the C-Class back in February. The three available trim tiers for the US market are called Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle.

The base model Premium trim comes equipped with plenty of goodies, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch center touchscreen. Both work with the latest and greatest version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system. There's also a fingerprint sensor that tells the car who is driving it and then allows it to select the appropriate driver profile. LED lighting is also standard, along with heated front memory seats.

Moving up to the Exclusive trim brings a standard Burmester stereo system, parking assist, a surround-view camera, wireless charging and ambient lighting. Going a step further to the Pinnacle trim adds a heads-up display and premium navigation.

Of course, there are plenty of other optional extras available like Nappa leather, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated seats and a more comprehensive driver assistance package that goes beyond the standard blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking and driver attention warning system by adding adaptive cruise control, active lane-keep assist and car-to-x communication.

The 2022 C300 and C300 4Matic are slated to hit dealers in the first part of 2022, though we're still in the dark about pricing, which we expect Mercedes will divulge sometime closer to the on-sale date.