Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Enters Series Production

It feels like it's been ages since we first heard about the Mercedes-AMG One, a hypercar for public consumption that relies on Formula 1 powertrain tech. But the long wait for this car to enter production has finally reached its endpoint.

Mercedes-Benz this week announced that the AMG One has finally entered series production. 275 vehicles will be built, with initial deliveries expected to take place before the year ends, with each model costing its lucky owner nearly $3 million. The vehicles will be assembled at a small facility in the United Kingdom, with the help of its manufacturing partner Multimatic.

The AMG One is entirely hand-built. Each vehicle will go through 16 individual assembly and testing stations. It's quite the arduous process, with some parts of the car being assembled and then disassembled again for various reasons. The outer skin of the vehicle, for example, gets put together to ensure that every panel fits to perfection, before being taken apart so each piece can be painted by hand.

The first four stations in the assembly process are devoted to installing mechanical and low-voltage components, including the car's electrical system. After that, the high-voltage parts (including the battery) are installed, while the 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 and its four electric motors are tested, and then the interior is installed. Following the interior, the exterior is reassembled. Then, the wheels and headlights are installed and adjusted, and the whole thing is sent to the dyno to ensure the vehicle functions properly in all modes.

The final steps ensure the AMG One stands up to Mercedes' snuff for noise, vibration and harshness, in addition to "monsoon" testing that makes sure the vehicle is nice and waterproof. Finally, a light booth lets technicians inspect all vehicle surfaces, while basic function tests ensure that every last component is functioning perfectly. More than 50 individuals will be involved in the car's assembly from start to finish.

To cap everything off, the automaker's test driver takes each car for a spin on a nearby proving ground before it's wrapped in protective materials and shipped to Mercedes-AMG's headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany, where customers will take delivery of the 1,049-horsepower F1-based hypercar.