Mercedes-AMG CLA35 teaser promises a more powerful swoopy-coupe sedan

It's only been a couple weeks since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the A35 ahead of its debut at the New York Auto Show, but it appears there's a second hot four-door on its tail.

Mercedes-Benz today published a teaser for the Mercedes-AMG CLA35, a hotter version of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, itself a more stylish version of the A-Class. The automaker didn't offer up much information in the post, saying only that the car is "stunning from every angle" and that there's "more to come."

In all likelihood, the CLA35 will be more or less the same, powertrain-wise, as the A35, given the shared number on the badge. If that pans out, that means the CLA35 will wield a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, a fair bump over the CLA250's 221-hp, 258-lb-ft engine, which is already about 30 hp above the A220's four-pot.

In terms of performance, the A35 is able to reach 60 miles per hour in just 4.7 seconds, so it stands to reason that the CLA35 will get there in about the same amount of time. Other additions to the A35 that we should expect to see on the CLA35 include a stiffer suspension, bigger brakes and a retuned variable steering system.

Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed where it will debut the CLA35, but considering the A35 is slated to make an appearance at the New York Auto Show, it wouldn't be obscene to assume a pair of debuts in about a fortnight's time. Either that, or Mercedes could give it a separate debut in the near future to space the two out. The New York Auto Show kicks off in just under two weeks, so it won't be long until we find out.