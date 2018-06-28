McLaren 600LT continues the Longtail tradition

  • McLaren 600LT
The 600LT is the fourth McLaren model ever to wear the Longtail name.

The 600LT is based on the fantastic 570S sports car.

The 600LT is 211.6 pounds lighter than an equivalent 570S, despite being 2.9 inches longer.

Power is increased to 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque.

The twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 is now paired with a top-exit exhaust.

Most of the new bodywork is made from carbon fiber.

McLaren says production volume will be "strictly limited."

The 600LT uses bespoke Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R tires.

Top-exit exhaust! Rad!

Keep scrolling to see more photos of McLaren's new 600LT.

