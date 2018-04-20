Let McLaren's new titanium exhaust sing you the song of its people

I used to work in a custom exhaust fabrication shop, so I'd like to think I have an ear for upgraded exhausts. If my ears do not deceiveth, McLaren's new titanium exhaust option sounds like it's worth every penny -- and it's gonna take a lot of pennies to buy one.

While McLaren debuted the MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports exhaust system in Feburary, we didn't get a chance to hear it until this week, thanks to the above video. Meant for the 570S, 570S Spider and the 570GT, the exhaust wakes up the car's 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8.

Since it's made of titanium, it sheds about 5 kilograms (11 pounds) over the standard steel unit. It also lacks some mufflers and resonators that the steel one has, which contributes to its crispness and increased loudness -- McLaren estimates that the titanium exhaust is about 5 decibels louder than the standard set o' pipes.

Right now, the titanium exhaust is only available as an option during the ordering process, but later this year, McLaren plans to make it available as a retrofit. Like all other McLaren options, this is not cheap, coming in at £4,750 (about $6,700, directly converted). But if you cherish the noise coming out of your car, I'd say it's worth it. Plus, you're already spending $190,000 on the car, what's another few grand between friends?

(Hat tip to Motor1!)