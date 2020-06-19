Mazda3 and CX-30 recalled due to possible loose brake calipers

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mazda is recalling more than 24,000 2020 CX-30 crossovers and Mazda3 sedans and hatchbacks due to front caliper mounting bolts that may have not been tightened properly during assembly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

These brake calipers can loosen and fall off(!), which may "reduce braking performance or interfere with wheel rotation," according to a document published by NHTSA earlier this month. If that happens, the vehicle's handling could be adversely affected and may increase the risk of a crash.

Mazda says it will inspect the affected vehicles' front caliper bolts, tighten them as necessary or replace the caliper entirely if the bolts are missing. All repairs will be performed free of charge at a Mazda dealership.

The automaker will alert affected CX-30 and Mazda3 owners of this recall starting Aug. 11. In the meantime, owners may contact Mazda customer service or NHSTA for additional information. You can also check out Roadshow's recall guide to see if your vehicle is affected by this recall -- or any other.