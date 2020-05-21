Mazda RX-Vision GT3 concept looks so good, sounds even better

Sadly, this is just for Gran Turismo Sport.

This is the gorgeous Mazda RX-Vision GT3 concept.

Alas, it's not for real life, but actually for the video game Gran Turismo Sport.

It looks so good, guys.

It takes the original RX-Vision concept's good looks and dials them up with GT3-spec race cues.

Wider body work, a big wing and meatier tires are all part of the design.

Mazda has never said what lurks under the hood, but it's some sort of rotary engine.

There's no true indication we'll see a new Mazda sports car with a rotary, but the RX-Vision GT3 at least helps us dream.

Inside, it's a proper race car with harnesses.

Players will be able to drive one virtually on May 22.

The car will be part of a new update for Gran Turismo Sport.

