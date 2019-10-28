Mazda wants to help keep your 1st-gen Miata on the road

Enlarge Image Mazda North American Operations

Mazda's little first-generation Miata has held a special place in car enthusiasts' hearts for decades, but not so much in their wallets. The cars were relatively cheap and plentiful for a long time -- almost disposable -- but now, as nostalgia starts creeping harder on the 1990s, prices are rising and finding a nice one is hard.

That's OK though because now that Mazda is offering its new Restoration Parts Program for the NA Miata, you can make a just-OK car into a great one. Fans of other Japanese cars from the early '90s are already shaking their heads in jealousy -- our own editor-In-chief included.

Mazda announced on Monday that its list of restoration parts is now 1,100 part numbers deep, which means that if you need something, there's a good chance that you can just call up the company that built the damned car. What's even cooler is that Mazda consulted a ton of shops and Miata clubs to find the parts that it should really be making first and prioritized them.

The restoration parts will all be made in Japan rather than using period-correct techniques; Mazda's giving the parts the benefit of 30 years of manufacturing improvements and technology advances while keeping the look of the parts original.

"There is a pure feeling of joy when it comes to driving a Miata, of any generation," said Masahiro Moro, chairman and CEO of Mazda North America. "By helping prolong the life of MX-5 Miata NA models, Mazda is committed to supporting the roadster culture and looks forward to seeing these historic vehicles on the road -- and on the track -- for years to come."

If you're looking for a complete and not-especially-conveniently-laid-out list of all the parts that Mazda is currently offering for this program, then you're in luck.