As Mazda CX-30 looms, smaller CX-3 drops trim choices in reshuffle

So far, we've been delighted with the 2020 Mazda CX-30. It's one of the most premium-feeling crossovers outside of a German automaker. But where does that leave the smaller CX-3?

It's sticking around, according to an order guide viewed by CarsDirect. The website reported on Wednesday that the CX-3 will soldier on with just a single trim for the 2020 model year, that being the Sport trim. Previously, buyers could nab a CX-3 in Touring and Grand Touring trims as well with more equipment.

Relegating the CX-3 to the entry-level Sport trim puts some much-needed space between it and the CX-30's starting price. According to the order guide, the smaller CX-3 will cost $21,685 after destination. The CX-30 will start at $22,945. That's still a rather small gap and I have a feeling buyers will no doubt bite the bullet and go for the larger CX-30 that boasts Mazda's latest interior design, too. The automaker didn't immediately respond to a request for comment when asked about the strategy.

The CX-3 does have some ammunition for 2020, however. It now bundles more features as standard for its sole Sport trim. Mazda's suite of active safety gear is now standard, and ditto for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

A CX-3 with this equipment right now would be less than $500 cheaper than a new CX-30, so the value is stronger this time around. A handful of competing subcompact crossovers don't even offer standard active safety gear.