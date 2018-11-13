2019 Mazda CX-3 is brimming with personality

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 is a stylish, capable contender in the subcompact crossover class.
Base prices range from $20,390 to $25,745 plus $995 for destination.
All CX-3s are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The CX-3's 148 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque can be sent to either the front wheels or all four of them.
EPA-estimated fuel economy is 29/34 mpg for front-wheel drive models and 27/32 with all-wheel drive.
The CX-3's interior is cramped for back-seat passengers, but if you're ambitious, you can fit five people in there.
You can't get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto with the CX-3, but its infotainment interface is easy enough to use without phone mirroring.
Out back, there's only 12.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats upright, but 44.5 cubic feet with the second row folded.
Standard driver-assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and collision-mitigation braking.
