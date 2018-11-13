2019 Mazda CX-3 is brimming with personality

  • 2019 Mazda CX-3
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 is a stylish, capable contender in the subcompact crossover class.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Base prices range from $20,390 to $25,745 plus $995 for destination.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
All CX-3s are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
The CX-3's 148 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque can be sent to either the front wheels or all four of them.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
EPA-estimated fuel economy is 29/34 mpg for front-wheel drive models and 27/32 with all-wheel drive.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
The CX-3's interior is cramped for back-seat passengers, but if you're ambitious, you can fit five people in there.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
You can't get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto with the CX-3, but its infotainment interface is easy enough to use without phone mirroring.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Out back, there's only 12.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats upright, but 44.5 cubic feet with the second row folded.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Standard driver-assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and collision-mitigation braking.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Click or scroll further for more images of the 2019 Mazda CX-3.

Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
Photo:Sam Bendall/Roadshow
