Mazda CX-5 combines sharp styling with sharp handling

Mazda's CX-5 is its small SUV, slotting in between the CX-9 and CX-3 models.
MSRP:
$25,925
Mazda initially launched the CX-5 in 2012. This 2017 model year car represents its second generation, with all-new engineering throughout.
The Mazda Premium initiative is a company effort to make its vehicles comparable to much more expensive cars. The CX-5 is Mazda's second model, after the CX-9, to benefit from this effort.
Compared to other small SUVs, of which there are many, the CX-5 cuts a unique figure, emphasizing Mazda's value of sport performance.
The grille, bookended by LED headlights, shows off a tightly integrated style piece.
As a small SUV, the CX-5 seats five, with room for cargo. Rear row seats fold down for vastly increased cargo space.
The side graphic shows off Mazda's sharp styling.
To aid handling, Mazda gives the CX-5 a number of electronic tricks, such as reducing torque at the start of a turn to put more load on the front wheels.
The only engine currently available for the CX-5 is this naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four cylinder mill, good for 187 horsepower. Mazda plans to offer a diesel variant in the near future.
The CX-5 is available with front-wheel- or all-wheel-drive, the latter costing $1,300 extra.
