Mazda CX-5 combines sharp styling with sharp handling

Mazda's CX-5 is its small SUV, slotting in between the CX-9 and CX-3 models.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

Mazda initially launched the CX-5 in 2012. This 2017 model year car represents its second generation, with all-new engineering throughout.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

The Mazda Premium initiative is a company effort to make its vehicles comparable to much more expensive cars. The CX-5 is Mazda's second model, after the CX-9, to benefit from this effort.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

Compared to other small SUVs, of which there are many, the CX-5 cuts a unique figure, emphasizing Mazda's value of sport performance.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

The grille, bookended by LED headlights, shows off a tightly integrated style piece.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

As a small SUV, the CX-5 seats five, with room for cargo. Rear row seats fold down for vastly increased cargo space.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

The side graphic shows off Mazda's sharp styling.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

To aid handling, Mazda gives the CX-5 a number of electronic tricks, such as reducing torque at the start of a turn to put more load on the front wheels.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

The only engine currently available for the CX-5 is this naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four cylinder mill, good for 187 horsepower. Mazda plans to offer a diesel variant in the near future.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

The CX-5 is available with front-wheel- or all-wheel-drive, the latter costing $1,300 extra.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
MSRP: $25,925

