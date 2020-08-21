The new Mazda CX-30 will get a turbocharged engine option later this year, according to a report from CarsDirect on Thursday, citing a dealer ordering guide. The turbo engine is the same 2.5-liter I4 you'll find in Mazda's other vehicles, and this boost in power will also come with a substantial increase in price.
The addition of a turbo engine certainly makes sense: The CX-30 shares its underpinnings with the smaller Mazda3, and a turbocharged version of that car made its debut earlier this summer. The turbo engine will be paired with all-wheel drive, and should produce roughly 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque (or slightly less if you don't use premium fuel).
This more-powerful engine option won't be cheap, though. CarsDirect says this CX-30 will start at $31,000 (including destination), which is a significant increase over the crossover's current $23,000 MSRP. The turbocharged CX-30 will be priced right on top of the Mazda3 with the same engine.
Of course, the CX-30 Turbo will pack a higher level of standard features to make up for its increased price, including standard all-wheel drive. CarsDirect says the CX-30 Turbo will come with black mirror caps, 18-inch wheels, special badging and more. All loaded up, CarsDirect expects a fully loaded CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus to command $35,000.
The turbocharged CX-30 is expected to go into production in November, so we'll have final confirmation in the coming months. Mazda did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.
Discuss: Mazda CX-30 getting turbo power for $31,000
