Certain Mazda CX-30s recalled for sagging hatches

Craig Cole/Roadshow

The Mazda CX-30 is one of our favorite subcompact crossovers thanks to its gorgeous styling, luxury car-rivaling interior and zoom-zoom dynamics. Grab a 2021 model with the newly available 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and it is genuinely fun to drive, something you can't say about many of its competitors. This stellar little vehicle's otherwise sterling reputation is being sullied somewhat by a recall, however, which was announced on Feb. 18.

The automaker is calling back certain 2020 and 2021 CX-30s -- just shy of 14,000 vehicles in total -- because the power liftgate can unexpectedly lower when the vehicle is parked on an upward-facing hill, particularly when ambient temperatures are high. While far from the most egregious recall ever issued, if you're loading cargo in the back or just sitting on the bumper this could cause bodily injury. CX-30s not affected by this action either feature improved control software that prevents the hatch from dropping on its own or are simply not fitted with power-operated liftgates.

Models affected by this droopy-hatch defect were produced between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov. 24, 2020. If this recall applies to your vehicle, Mazda will reach out via mail with instructions on how to get the issue rectified. This is expected to be completed no later than April 19, so keep an eye on your postbox for a note from Mazda. As for the repair, dealers will update the liftgate control modules with new software and, if necessary, replace the drive units with updated parts. This will all be done free of charge.

If you have any questions about this CX-30 recall, reach out to Mazda at 1-800-222-5500. You can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration directly by calling 1-888-327-4236. Mazda's internal number for this recall is 4621B; NHTSA's campaign number is 21V086000. If this recall applies to your CX-30, get it taken care of as soon as possible and stay safe out there.