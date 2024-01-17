Mazda Adopts Tesla's North American Charging Standard for 2025 EVs

This week, Mazda became the latest automaker to announce plans to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS). The EV charging port pioneered by Tesla will begin appearing on Mazda's battery electric vehicles starting in 2025.

Mazda's journey to electrification got off to a slow start. In 2021, the automaker announced plans to introduce 13 new electrified models globally between 2022 and 2025, including three pure electric vehicles. The first fruit of those labors in the US was the 2022 Mazda MX-30, a 100-mile subcompact electric SUV available only in California and only for two model years before being discontinued in 2023 with fewer than 600 examples sold.

In 2021, Mazda announced plans for a 100% electrified vehicle lineup by 2030 with pure EVs accounting for at least 25% of the global fleet. Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Today, Mazda has shifted its focus primarily to plug-in hybrid EVs like the CX-90 PHEV and the upcoming CX-70 PHEV. This week's NACS adoption announcement lets us know that Mazda has more full-electric vehicles in development arriving in the US in 2025 or later. When those new EVs arrive, Mazda says its customers will enjoy "greater charging convenience through access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America."

Mazda joining Team NACS leaves only Mitsubishi (which also hasn't announced any new EVs but is majority-owned by Nissan, which has taken the NACS pledge) and the Stellantis conglomerate as the last automakers in the US yet to announce adoption of the NACS port.