Maven to bring more than 100 Chevrolet Bolt EVs to Los Angeles

Maven, GM's car-sharing scheme, has proven quite successful in Los Angeles. And that success may grow even more once it deploys a whole bunch of Bolt EVs into its fleet.

Maven announced that it plans to add more than 100 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars into Los Angeles' car-sharing fleet. It will also add the vehicles to the Lyft Express Drive program, which gives Lyft drivers access to weekly GM vehicle rentals. Eventually, Maven will bring the Bolt EV to San Francisco and San Diego, as well.

Enlarge Image Maven

It should be noted that GM has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Lyft. GM's building itself a mobility empire, between the Lyft investment and the creation of Maven. That said, Maven struck a similar rental-type deal with Uber, as well.

Since the Bolt can't be filled up at a gas station, Maven's sweetened the deal. For a limited time, Maven users will have free charging access across the entire EVgo Freedom Station network. It's also working to develop EV-beneficial infrastructure projects with local utilities, to further increase charging availability.

Los Angeles will be a smart test bed for the Bolt EV's sharing efficacy. It's a big market for Maven, with membership growing an average of 56 percent month over month. Nationwide, the sharing scheme has more than 24,000 members. The average trip is 121 miles and lasts more than 12 hours. Rates start at $8 per hour for smaller vehicles and $14 per hour for large SUVs.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is already proving quite popular. With roughly 238 miles of range on a single charge, it's one of the few viable electric options for drivers that pack on the miles. As our own range test in California proved, it's plenty capable of achieving those numbers without avoiding the accelerator pedal.