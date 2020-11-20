Maserati Project Rekall is the cyberpunk Shamal nobody asked for but we totally want

Maserati

It looks like Porsche isn't the only brand trying to ride the wave of Cyberpunk enthusiasm ahead of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 on Dec. 10. Maserati is throwing its hat in the ring, if not in the game.

The Italian carmaker released a render of a restomod Shamal sports car called Project Rekall on Friday, and Maserati is actually considering building it -- or more accurately, its something a customer can have built through the brand's Fuoriserie customization program. If you're not familiar with the Shamal, it originally existed from 1990 to 1996. It was based on a Marcello Gandini design and powered by a 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

This render from Maserati keeps most of the Shamal's exquisite exterior brutalism intact and adds some C4 Corvette-like LED gauges to the interior, along with some sharp-edged seats that would look totally at home in the spaceship Nostromo.

The overall effect is fantastic, and we hope Maserati builds it, even if the likelihood of someone wanting a restomodded Shamal is probably pretty small.