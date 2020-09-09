Maserati MC20 wears white after Labor Day

How do we know the Maserati MC20 is a supercar? Because the doors open like this.
The Maserati MC20 is the company's first supercar in 16 years.
Beneath that cheeky, trident-shaped cowl lies the heart of the beast.
The engine is an all-new, 3.0-liter V6 making 621 horsepower.
Virtually everything about the car is new, even the trident logo, which has been redesigned.
The design cues are, generally, subtle and clean.
Except for those doors, that is.
Dual, 10-inch displays run Android Automotive, which means Google Assistant in the car.
Braking performance comes via Brembo, with carbon ceramic discs, six-piston calipers up front.
No word on pricing, but you know what they say: If you have to ask...